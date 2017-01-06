Mayowa recorded 25 tackles and led the Cowboys with six sacks in 2016, including four in his final five games.

Signed away from the Raiders last offseason, Mayowa didn't show much early in the year, but emerged as a legitimate pass-rushing threat down the stretch. With Randy Gregory now suspended for the entire 2017 campaign, Dallas will be looking for Mayowa to take on a bigger role next year, and he could challenge the double-digit mark in sacks.