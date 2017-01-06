Butler finished the regular season with 16 catches on 32 targets for 219 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in 16 games.

Despite Dez Bryant's ongoing problems staying healthy, Butler didn't get many opportunities in 2016, seeing more than three targets in a game only once all season. He's a free agent this offseason, but unless he gets an offer to start from another team, he's just as likely to return to the Cowboys -- especially if Terrance Williams heads elsewhere.