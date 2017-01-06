Jones was credited with a career-high 88 tackles and 10 passes defended in 16 games this season, as well as his first interception.

The Cowboys left Jones at safety this year rather than bouncing him around the secondary, and after a bit of a slow start his production exploded in the second half -- Jones racked up 62 tackles in his final eight games. Given his elite athleticism, there's no reason to suspect that's a fluke, so he could become a breakout IDP start in 2017.