Cowboys' Cedric Thornton: Inactive for Week 16
Thornton (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Thornton was held out of practice throughout the week and his absence comes as little surprise. Look for Terrell McClain to again see extra time while Thornton is sidelined for the second straight game.
