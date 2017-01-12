Thornton (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, but says he'll be able to play Sunday against the Packers, the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports.

He missed the last three games of the season with the injury, but the time off appears to have been enough to get Thornton back into playing shape. He finished his first season in Dallas with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble through 13 games as a rotation piece in their defensive line.