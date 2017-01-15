Cowboys' Cedric Thornton: Listed as active Sunday
Thornton (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Thornton's availability boosts the Cowboys' defensive tackle depth, but with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games this season, the former Philadelphia Eagle is only an option in the deepest of IDP formats.
