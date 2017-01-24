Cowboys' Cedric Thornton: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Thornton underwent shoulder surgery earlier this week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thornton had been battling an ankle injury during the playoffs but it looks he's now dealing with some shoulder problems. While there is some cause for concern, the Cowboys remain confident that Thornton will be just fine moving forward. In his first season with Dallas, the 28-year-old recorded 22 tackles across 13 games.
