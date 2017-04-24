Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Expects to be ready for OTAs
Tapper (back) is expected to return to practice when the Cowboy's begin OTAs in May, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Tapper didn't play in 2016 after being selected in the fourth round of last year's draft. The back injury he suffered last summer appears to be a thing of the past and shouldn't limit him in offseason activities much longer.
