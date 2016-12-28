Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Grabs four passes in win

Beasley converted five targets into four catches for 25 yards in Monday's win over Detroit.

Beasley has caught at least four passes in all but two contests this season, but the reliable slot man isn't quite as valuable as he was earlier in the year. From Weeks 5 through 11, Beasley scored five time in six games and was averaging five catches per game. He hasn't scored since and has only been targeted in the red area once in that span with improved showings from the likes of Terrance Williams. He's a dependable option in PPR leagues, but his yardage totals are seldom enough to carry much point value absent a legitimate chance to find the end zone.