Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Leads team in receiving in Week 17

Beasley caught three of four targets for a team-high 49 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.

He heads into the playoffs having set new career highs in catches (75), targets (98) and yards (833), as Beasley quickly established a rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott and became the Cowboys' most dependable possession receiver. That role makes him far more valuable in PPR formats than in leagues with standard scoring, but with Terrance Williams' future in Dallas uncertain, Beasley could see even more passes head his way in 2017.