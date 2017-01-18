Hamlett signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas on Monday.

Hamlett played in three games for the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2016, finishing the season with one catch for 17 yards and a touchdown. He'll look to secure a spot at tight end with the Cowboys in 2017 behind Jason Witten and Gavin Escobar.

