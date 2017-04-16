Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not assuming second season will be easy
Prescott expects his second NFL season to be a challenge, The Dallas Morning News reports. "Anytime that you've had the success that I had in one year, that being my first year, I expect things to get harder," Prescott said. "I wouldn't want it any other way. The defenses have had more looks at me, so they're going to throw things at me. I'm ready for all of it. I'm excited for the challenge."
While he isn't necessarily wrong that NFL defenses will have a better idea of how to defend him, Prescott should benefit from taking regular first-team reps throughout the offseason program and into training camp ahead of his second professional campaign. He'll still be playing behind an elite offensive line, with Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten giving opposing defenses plenty to worry about. The Prescott-to-Bryant connection could take a big step forward, as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver was limited by knee and back injuries last season, missing three games and playing at far less than 100 percent in at least a few others. Bryant and Prescott both finished the season on high notes from a statistical standpoint, with the former accounting for two of the latter's three touchdown passes in a 34-31 playoff loss to the Packers.
