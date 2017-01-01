Prescott completed four of eight passes for 37 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles. He also carried one time for nine yards before exiting the game in the first half.

With the top seed in the NFC already in hand, the Cowboys elected to limit several key regulars while holding others out altogether. Prescott moved the offense adequately during his time, but an extended look for Mark Sanchez and a successful brief cameo from Tony Romo comprised most of the snaps under center. After an excellent regular season, Prescott will now turn his attention to his first career postseason game, which will come during the divisional round.