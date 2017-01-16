Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws three touchdown passes in first playoff appearance
Prescott completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's game against the Packers. He also gained 13 yards on a pair of carries in the 34-31 loss.
Making his first playoff appearance, Prescott was able to complete 63 percent of his throws while connecting with Dez Bryant for a pair of touchdowns and Jason Witten for another. He also led the Dallas offense to a last-minute field goal that tied the game just before Green Bay's winning field goal as time expired. Despite the fact that the season ended on a losing note, Prescott established himself as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL and acquitted himself extremely well on the postseason stage.
