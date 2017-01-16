Prescott completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's game against the Packers. He also gained 13 yards on a pair of carries in the 34-31 loss.

Making his first playoff appearance, Prescott was able to complete 63 percent of his throws while connecting with Dez Bryant for a pair of touchdowns and Jason Witten for another. He also led the Dallas offense to a last-minute field goal that tied the game just before Green Bay's winning field goal as time expired. Despite the fact that the season ended on a losing note, Prescott established himself as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL and acquitted himself extremely well on the postseason stage.