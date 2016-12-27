Prescott completed 15 of 20 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns in Monday's 42-21 win over the Lions. He also carried four times for an additional 35 yards.

The beat rolls on for the impressive rookie, who completed 75 percent of his attempts while connecting for a score with Bryce Butler and two more with Dez Bryant. Prescott accounted for multiple touchdowns without a turnover for the seventh time this season and now boasts a TD:INT ratio of 23:4. The team's brass has insisted that the starters will continue to play despite already locking up home field advantage in the postseason, so Prescott should be in line for another quality outing in Week 17 against the Eagles.