Prescott and the other Cowboys starters will be in the lineup for the final two games of the regular season despite the fact the Cowboys have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Both coach Jason Garrett and owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated this week that Dallas would stick to business as usual despite having no team goals left to play for. Prescott could lose some snaps in the second half of one or both games though, if the team decides to get Tony Romo and/or Mark Sanchez some game action to shake off any rust prior to the playoffs, just in case they are needed in an emergency.