Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Will start Sunday, but snap count may be limited
Prescott will start Sunday's game at Philadelphia, but his snap count may be limited, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys have secured the No. 1 seed on the NFC side of the bracket, so holding out or minimizing the potential for injury to one of their key players is a prudent one. Further factoring into the decision to remove Prescott at some point Sunday is the expected absence of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who is tending to a sprained MCL. If (or when) Prescott is pulled, Mark Sanchez is slated to receive the remaining snaps under center, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. No matter how the QB reps break down, though, Tony Romo isn't expected to take the field.
