Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Arrested Tuesday
Wilson was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, NFL.com reports.
Wilson was attending a Freedom Fest event at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex. when the alleged incident occurred. As the legal process proceeds, neither the Cowboys nor the NFL is apt to comment on the situation, but no matter what turns up, he could be on course for punishment under the league's personal conduct policy. When active, the 24-year-old serves as the team's starting strong-side linebacker, from which he totaled 34 tackles (27 solo) and a half sack in 16 games last season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...