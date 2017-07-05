Wilson was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, NFL.com reports.

Wilson was attending a Freedom Fest event at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex. when the alleged incident occurred. As the legal process proceeds, neither the Cowboys nor the NFL is apt to comment on the situation, but no matter what turns up, he could be on course for punishment under the league's personal conduct policy. When active, the 24-year-old serves as the team's starting strong-side linebacker, from which he totaled 34 tackles (27 solo) and a half sack in 16 games last season.