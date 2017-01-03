Bailey connected on both his field goal attempts and his only PAT in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.

He finishes the regular season with 27 made field goals on 32 attempts and a perfect 46-for-46 mark on PATs, giving Bailey more than 120 points for the fifth time in six seasons. The five misses are actually his most since he was a rookie, but with the Cowboys' offense looking like it will be a force in 2017 and beyond thanks to Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and a fantastic offensive line, Bailey should remain a rock-steady fantasy option at kicker.