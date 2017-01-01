McFadden (illness) is active for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

McFadden entered the weekend with a cloud hanging over his Week 17 availability due to an illness that forced him to sit out Friday's practice. The concern was only temporary, though, and he'll be available once Ezekiel Elliott takes a seat after his obligatory 1-to-2 offensive possessions. If McFadden experiences a recurrence of symptoms, Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar would receive an unexpected opportunity to contribute in the regular season finale.