McFadden is expected to handle most of the reps at running back Sunday at Philadelphia, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys cannot lose their standing as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the health of key players is paramount for the divisional round and potentially beyond. As such, Ezekiel Elliott will be in the backfield on the Cowboys' first offensive possession of Week 17, only to be removed at a point perhaps known just to head coach Jason Garrett. Whenever that occurs, McFadden will take on most of the backfield touches.