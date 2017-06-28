Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Locked in as Elliott's top backup

McFadden seems to have the No. 2 running back job locked down, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Despite losing nearly all of last season to an elbow injury, McFadden worked ahead of Alfred Morris -- who may be released before Week 1 -- during the Cowboys' offseason program. Ezekiel Elliott figures to handle a heavy workload in a three-down role, and while McFadden probably won't get many touches unless his young teammate is injured, the 29-year-old should at least have value as a handcuff. McFadden might even jump right into a similar three-down role in the event of an Elliott injury.