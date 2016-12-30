Cowboys' Darren McFadden: No practice Friday
McFadden is not practicing Friday due to illness, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McFadden's illness couldn't come at a worse time, as he is anticipated to receive the bulk of the Cowboys' running back duties once starter Ezekiel Elliot is pulled from Sunday's game. Although McFadden isn't included on Dallas' Week 17 injury report, he runs the risk of losing snaps to Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar if his sickness doesn't subside by Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. As a result, fantasy owners will need to keep an eye on McFadden's condition before cementing their expectations of him.
