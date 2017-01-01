McFadden carried seven times for 28 yards and caught two of three targets for 19 additional yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

McFadden started the game with Ezekiel Elliott held out but only received a third of the team's carries in the game, as they distributed the burden in that category among several options. Although his workload was limited, McFadden looked explosive on a couple of different plays, and will be one of the more capable backup runners active during the postseason.

