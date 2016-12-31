McFadden (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

McFadden was set to receive the bulk of Dallas' backfield snaps once starter Ezekiel Elliott is pulled from Sunday's game, but after missing Friday's practice due to illness, his status is now in question to even play in Week 17. If McFadden is still sick Sunday, Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar could instead benefit most from Elliott being preserved for the playoffs.