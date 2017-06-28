Irving will officially be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irving's suspension stems from a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, while the Cowboys have known about his potential ban since May. A failed attempt at an appeal keeps the suspension at four games, so he'll be eligible to return to the active roster in early October, though Irving can participate in preseason activities as well. The Cowboys will have a thin pass-rushing corps out of the gate, so first-rounder Taco Charlton could see an inflated snap count immediately as a rookie.