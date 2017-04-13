Irving signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Drew Boylhart of TheHuddleReport.com reports.

Irving was tendered last month and Wednesday's signing makes it official that he will return to Dallas for the 2017 season. He is a versatile player who showed the ability to play both tackle and end last season and should assume a prominent role along the Cowboys' defensive line.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories