Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expected to play Sunday
According to owner Jerry Jones, Lawrence (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence has missed the past three games due to inflammation in his back but could return Sunday after getting an extra week off. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the practice week, with Benson Mayowa likely to fill the void should Lawrence aggravate the back issue.
