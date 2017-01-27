Lawrence recently underwent surgery to repair his back, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence has now had an operation on his back in consecutive offseasons. While that's hardly ideal for a 24-year-old that's missed 16 games since entering the league in 2014, Lawrence's latest procedure went well, according to coach Jason Garrett. Nonetheless, there currently isn't a timetable for Lawrence's return, so expect his rehab progress to be updated over the coming months.