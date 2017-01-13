Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game
Lawrence (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers.
While back problems forced Lawrence from playing in the final three games of the regular season, the third-year defensive end is expected to make a return in Sunday's playoff game.
