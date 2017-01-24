Lawrence (back) is slated to undergo surgery this offseason, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence has been dealing with lingering back issues for nearly a year now. His upcoming surgery will mark the second consecutive offseason in which the 24-year-old underwent back surgery. It's unsure how this will affect his future in Dallas, but with an entire offseason to recover there is hope that he'll be 100 percent for the start of next season.