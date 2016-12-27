Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Accounts for three touchdowns versus Lions

Bryant caught four of five targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's game against the Lions. He also connected with Jason Witten for a 10-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt of the game.

Bryant helped swing the momentum in his team's favor Monday with a 25-yard touchdown catch that tied just before the half, and he helped break the game open by finding a wide open Witten off of a reverse in the third quarter before grabbing his second score early in the fourth. He became the fifth player in NFL history to catch two touchdown passes and throw for another in the same game, bringing his total to nine in 12 games played this season. Bryant and the rest of the starters will play next week against the Eagles as they look to close out a strong and improbable regular season slate.