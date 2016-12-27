Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Active, as expected, Monday
Bryant (back) is listed as active Monday versus the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
With home-field advantage clinched in the NFC, the Cowboys don't have to expose their key players, Bryant among them, to unnecessary risk. However, with contact nearly non-existent in practice at this point in the season, any reps taken by Bryant and company will keep them in game mode as they approach a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs. With the Lions' No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) sitting out Monday, Bryant should find openings in a defense that has allowed 10.1 YPC and five touchdowns to wideouts over the last five games.
