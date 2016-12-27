Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Active, as expected, Monday

Bryant (back) is listed as active Monday versus the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

With home-field advantage clinched in the NFC, the Cowboys don't have to expose their key players, Bryant among them, to unnecessary risk. However, with contact nearly non-existent in practice at this point in the season, any reps taken by Bryant and company will keep them in game mode as they approach a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs. With the Lions' No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) sitting out Monday, Bryant should find openings in a defense that has allowed 10.1 YPC and five touchdowns to wideouts over the last five games.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola