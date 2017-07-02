Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Enjoys healthy offseason

Bryant was a full participant in the Cowboys' offseason program and stood out at June minicamp, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

Bryant essentially played 12 games last season, missing three contests early in the year due to a fracture in his knee and later logging just 18 snaps and one target in a meaningless Week 17 outing. His explosiveness was still on display with eight touchdowns and an average of 15.9 yards per reception, but he caught only 50 of his 97 targets (51.5 percent) despite playing with a QB who completed 67.8 percent of his passes. Bryant did go out with a boom by catching nine of 12 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a playoff loss to the Packers, seemingly proving he was back to full health by the end of the season. While injuries marred his last two campaigns, Bryant is still only 28 years old and just three seasons removed from a dominant three-year stretch (2012-2014) with at least 88 catches, 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns each season.