Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Held without catch in Week 17

Bryant failed to catch his only target in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.

He didn't finish the game, as the Cowboys rested all of their key personnel in advance of the postseason, but Bryant did still make an impact as he drew a pass interference penalty inside the five yard line to help set up Dallas' only TD of the day. He had another disappointing statistical campaign due to injuries, catching 50 passes on 97 targets for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games, but the 28-year-old could be a bargain at the draft table next year if he stays healthy and continues to develop chemistry with Dak Prescott.