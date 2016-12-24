Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Questionable for Monday

Bryant (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Lions, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys abide by a policy in which players present on the first injury report of the week will receive a questionable designation, at best, for the ensuing game day. Bryant himself shrugged off a back injury this week and logged three consecutive uninhibited practices, yet he's been handed the obligatory Q heading into Monday. Facing a secondary that's expected to be without Darius Slay (hamstring), Bryant should find room to operate versus a defense that has given up five touchdowns to wide receivers over the last five contests.