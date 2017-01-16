Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers

Bryant caught nine of 12 targets for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Packers.

After a slow start, Bryant broke out with a 40-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and scored again on a leaping seven-yard play in the fourth that completed the Cowboys' comeback. Unfortunately the Packers were able to pull out the victory, but Bryant got the postseason monkey off his back, as the two touchdowns were the first of his playoff career, and he led the team in targets, catches and yards as well. He displayed a growing rapport with Dak Prescott throughout the season and could return to the upper echelon of NFL wideouts next year if he can remain healthy.