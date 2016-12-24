Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Will start final two games

Bryant and the other Cowboys starters will be in the lineup for the final two games of the regular season despite the fact the Cowboys have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Both coach Jason Garrett and owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated this week that Dallas would stick to business as usual despite having no team goals left to play for. Bryant has been on and off the injury report in recent weeks, but it doesn't look like the Cowboys have any plans to rest him ahead of the postseason, making the WR a safe start for fantasy purposes.