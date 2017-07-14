Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could face short suspension
Elliott is preparing his response to a findings report received from the NFL regarding its investigation into a domestic violence accusation made against him in 2016, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. According to Schefter, Elliott is bracing for a short suspension despite the league insisting no decision has been made regarding potential punishment.
Elliott was questioned last July by police in Columbus, Ohio, after a former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her. While the district attorney opted to not pursue charges against Elliott due to conflicting stories, the NFL launched its own investigation and recently submitted its findings to him. The league has denied making a ruling on whether Elliott will be disciplined, but sources close to the situation reportedly believe the second-year pro could face a one- or two-game suspension. Of course, Elliott's fate won't be confirmed one way or the other until the investigation process is complete, which won't happen until the league reviews the response expected from the star rusher sometime in the next week.
