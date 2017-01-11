Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Fine after minor car accident
Elliott was involved in a minor two-car accident Wednesday morning with no injuries reported, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Elliott figures to remain at full health heading into the Cowboys' divisional matchup against the Packers on Sunday, having avoided any sort of injury in the minor scare. The Packers' defense held the Giants' running backs in check last week as they were forced to play from behind for most of the game, but the Cowboys' offensive line is slated to provide Elliott with plenty of opportunities to excel in his first career playoff game.
