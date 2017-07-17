Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Involved in incident at Dallas bar

Elliott was involved in an altercation at a Dallas-area bar Sunday, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports.

Details regarding the incident remain scarce, but since no arrest was made, Elliott isn't expected to face any discipline from the league office. Nonetheless, it's another poorly timed off-field faux pas for the second-year player, who remains at risk of serving a short suspension to begin the upcoming season while the NFL continues to investigate domestic-violence allegations against the running back dating back to 2016.