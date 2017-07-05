Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: League investigation still ongoing

Adam Schefter of ESPN has speculated recently that Elliott could still receive discipline from the NFL for last July's alleged domestic violence incident, Joe Giglio of NJ.com. "I would just say this," Schefter said Monday on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. "It [the incident] is definitely a factor, and if I were drafting [in a fantasy league] today, I would be hesitant to [draft him]."

Although Elliott avoided any legal ramifications by the start of his fabulous rookie season, the NFL has bided its time, seemingly leaving no stone unturned. During both Monday's interview and an appearance Wednesday on NFL Live on ESPN, Schefter referred to discussions with people from the league, who "got a sense that some form of discipline could happen." Later, he mentioned another conversation, which concluded by his contact stating, "Yeah, I don't think anything is going to happen here." As it stands, the sheer time span of the investigation indicates the NFL is weighing every option at its disposal, meaning potential owners will have to weigh the risk/reward of landing Elliott on draft day.