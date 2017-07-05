Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: League investigation still ongoing
Adam Schefter of ESPN has speculated recently that Elliott could still receive discipline from the NFL for last July's alleged domestic violence incident, Joe Giglio of NJ.com. "I would just say this," Schefter said Monday on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. "It [the incident] is definitely a factor, and if I were drafting [in a fantasy league] today, I would be hesitant to [draft him]."
Although Elliott avoided any legal ramifications by the start of his fabulous rookie season, the NFL has bided its time, seemingly leaving no stone unturned. During both Monday's interview and an appearance Wednesday on NFL Live on ESPN, Schefter referred to discussions with people from the league, who "got a sense that some form of discipline could happen." Later, he mentioned another conversation, which concluded by his contact stating, "Yeah, I don't think anything is going to happen here." As it stands, the sheer time span of the investigation indicates the NFL is weighing every option at its disposal, meaning potential owners will have to weigh the risk/reward of landing Elliott on draft day.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set for larger receiving workload•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suffers head injury•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Held out of OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sees some room for improvement•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs for 125 yards in loss to Packers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....