Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: More off-field concerns

Elliott has filed an appeal for a speeding ticket he receiving in April in which he was booked for driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, Valerie Wigglesworth of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While in and of itself the speeding ticket doesn't seem like much of a big deal, the news comes on the heels of reports that Elliott might get a suspension stemming from a domestic violence allegation last July as well as an altercation at a bar over the weekend in which there's conflicting testimony about whether the running back threw a punch or not. Even if the commissioner's office clears him on the DV charge, a rap on the knuckles for 'conduct unbecoming the league' could well be coming instead given his inability to stay out of the headlines.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories