Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: More off-field concerns
Elliott has filed an appeal for a speeding ticket he receiving in April in which he was booked for driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, Valerie Wigglesworth of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While in and of itself the speeding ticket doesn't seem like much of a big deal, the news comes on the heels of reports that Elliott might get a suspension stemming from a domestic violence allegation last July as well as an altercation at a bar over the weekend in which there's conflicting testimony about whether the running back threw a punch or not. Even if the commissioner's office clears him on the DV charge, a rap on the knuckles for 'conduct unbecoming the league' could well be coming instead given his inability to stay out of the headlines.
