Elliott isn't expect to log more than a series or two during Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports.

Elliott helped drive the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with his exploits on the ground, but he'll have just a few opportunities, at best, to cap the season on a high note. Once head coach Jason Garrett pulls his stud rookie, the RB picture is clouded by the illness that held McFadden out of practice Friday. If McFadden is hindered or ruled inactive, Alfred Morris would be in line for his first touches since Week 14.