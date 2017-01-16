Elliott ran 22 times for 125 yards and caught his only target for a two-yard loss in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Packers.

Getting his first taste of postseason action, Elliott gashed the Packers defense for 5.7 yards per carry while recording a modest long gain of 22 yards. The opposition stiffened at times, but the Cowboys remained interested in running the ball and Elliott had a very impactful game, although his team came up just short in the end. After leading the NFL in rushing, scoring 15 touchdowns and earning a Pro-Bowl appearance in his rookie campaign, the young running back's arrow is pointing straight up heading into 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola