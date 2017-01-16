Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs for 125 yards in loss to Packers
Elliott ran 22 times for 125 yards and caught his only target for a two-yard loss in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Packers.
Getting his first taste of postseason action, Elliott gashed the Packers defense for 5.7 yards per carry while recording a modest long gain of 22 yards. The opposition stiffened at times, but the Cowboys remained interested in running the ball and Elliott had a very impactful game, although his team came up just short in the end. After leading the NFL in rushing, scoring 15 touchdowns and earning a Pro-Bowl appearance in his rookie campaign, the young running back's arrow is pointing straight up heading into 2017.
