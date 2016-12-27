Elliott carried 12 times for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Monday's game against the Lions. He also caught his only target for an additional 12 yards in the 42-21 win.

Elliott saw his touches limited as the Cowboys ran away with it in the second half, but he was able to do his damage with an explosive 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and plowed in from one yard out for his second score early in the third. The rookie now sits 179 yards away from Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record, but the team clearly has bigger things in mind heading into the postseason, as Darren McFadden was handed a season-high 14 carries. As such, Elliott should once again draw the start in Week 17 against the Eagles, but his workload could be limited if the team jumps ahead on the scoreboard.