Elliott and the other Cowboys starters will be in the lineup for the final two games of the regular season despite the fact the Cowboys have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Both coach Jason Garrett and owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated this week that Dallas would stick to business as usual despite having no teams goals left to play for. For his part though, Elliott has plenty of incentive over the final two weeks, as Eric Dickerson's 33-year-old rookie rushing record is firmly in his sights.