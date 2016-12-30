Elliott will start Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, but his snap count may be limited, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, so holding out or minimizing the potential for injury to one of their key players is a prudent one. If (or when) Elliott is removed from the game, Darren McFadden is slated to receive most of the touches out of the backfield.

