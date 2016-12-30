Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will start in Week 17, but snaps may be limited
Elliott will start Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, but his snap count may be limited, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Cowboys have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, so holding out or minimizing the potential for injury to one of their key players is a prudent one. If (or when) Elliott is removed from the game, Darren McFadden is slated to receive most of the touches out of the backfield.
