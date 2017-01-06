Cowboys' Gavin Escobar: Wraps up disappointing regular season
Escobar caught four passes on seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in 16 games in 2016.
The Cowboys had depth problems at tight end in 2016 due to injuries to James Hanna (knee) and Geoff Swaim (chest), but rather than give Escobar more responsibility, Dallas simply moved away from using two-TE sets and he actually saw fewer snaps than he had either of the previous two years. That's as clear an indication as any that the organization doesn't see Escobar as part of their future, so expect to see him in a different uniform in 2017.
