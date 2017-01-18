Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Signs with Cowboys
Showers signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday.
Showers signed with Dallas' practice squad as a quarterback in early September but was then converted to safety. With a full offseason working in the secondary he may be able to secure a role as a depth safety and special teams player in 2017.
